Dozens displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Chester County

By  FOX 29 staff
Posted 
Chester County
WEST VINCENT, Pa. - A fast-moving fire has roared through a Chester County apartment complex, displacing dozens of residents but not causing any injuries.

The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Renew at Glenmoore complex on the 500 block of Ardsley Place.

Witnesses say flames were shooting through the roof of one of the complex's buildings as firefighters arrived on scene. But they were able to bring the blaze under control in about 90 minutes.

 

Authorities say at least 38 units at the complex were damaged in the fire, displacing about 70 residents. Many of them were receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.