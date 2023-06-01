Expand / Collapse search

Dozens of Philadelphia school will dismiss 2-hours early Friday due to excessive heat

Published 
School District of Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Dozens of Philadelphia public schools that aren't equipped with air conditioning or have inadequate units will hold a 2-hour dismissal Friday due to forecast extreme heat. 

Temperatures in Philadelphia are slated to exceed 90 degrees on Friday with uninterrupted sunshine that could make temperatures feel even warmer. 

The district warned that excessive heat can cause heat-related illness. They advised students during the upcoming summer months to stay hydrated and dress in light-colored clothes. 

Resources for parents on how to keep their children safe during the extreme heat can be found here

The 90 schools that will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday are listed below: 

  1. AMY at James Martin
  2. AMY Northwest
  3. Arthur, Chester
  4. Bache - Martin
  5. Barton, Clara
  6. Blaine, James 
  7. Blankenburg, Rudolph
  8. Bregy, Amadee
  9. Brown, Henry A.
  10. Bryant, William
  11. Building 21 @ Kinsey
  12. Casarez, Gloria
  13. Castor Gardens
  14. Catharine, Joseph
  15. Central HS
  16. Comegys, Benjamin
  17. Comly, Watson
  18. Cooke, Jay
  19. Crossan, Kennedy
  20. Day, Anna
  21. Disston, Hamilton
  22. Dunbar, Paul
  23. Emlen, Eleanor
  24. Fell, D Newlin
  25. Finletter, Thomas
  26. Fitler, Edwin
  27. Fitzpatrick, Aloysius
  28. Fox Chase
  29. Franklin, Ben HS
  30. Furness, Horace
  31. Gideon, Edward
  32. Girard Academic Music
  33. Girard, Stephen
  34. Girls HS
  35. Greenberg, Joseph
  36. Harding, Warren
  37. Harrington, Avery
  38. Henry, Charles
  39. Hill-Freedman
  40. Holme, Thomas
  41. Hopkinson, Francis
  42. Houston, Henry
  43. Howe, Julia
  44. Jenks, Abram
  45. Jenks, John S
  46. Kenderton
  47. Kirkbride, Elizabeth
  48. Lamberton, Robert
  49. Lingelbach, Anna
  50. Loesche, William
  51. Logan, James
  52. Lowell, James
  53. Ludlow, James
  54. Marshall, John
  55. McCloskey, John
  56. McClure, Alexander
  57. McMichael, Morton
  58. Meredith, William
  59. Mifflin, Thomas
  60. Mitchell, Weir
  61. Moore, J. Hampton
  62. Morris, Robert
  63. Morrison, Andrew
  64. Nebinger, George
  65. Olney Elementary
  66. Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex
  67. Overbrook Elementary
  68. Parkway West
  69. Patterson, John
  70. Penn Treaty
  71. Pennypacker, Samuel
  72. Rhawnhurst
  73. Roosevelt, Theodore
  74. Rowen, William
  75. Roxborough HS
  76. Sayre, William
  77. Sharswood, George
  78. Sheppard, Issac
  79. South Philadelphia HS
  80. Spring Garden
  81. Spruance, Gilbert
  82. Sullivan, James
  83. Taggart, John
  84. Tilden, William
  85. The U School
  86. Wagner, General Louis
  87. Waring, Laura
  88. Washington, George HS
  89. Washington, Martha
  90. Ziegler, William