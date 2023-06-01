Dozens of Philadelphia school will dismiss 2-hours early Friday due to excessive heat

Dozens of Philadelphia public schools that aren't equipped with air conditioning or have inadequate units will hold a 2-hour dismissal Friday due to forecast extreme heat.

Temperatures in Philadelphia are slated to exceed 90 degrees on Friday with uninterrupted sunshine that could make temperatures feel even warmer.

The district warned that excessive heat can cause heat-related illness. They advised students during the upcoming summer months to stay hydrated and dress in light-colored clothes.

Resources for parents on how to keep their children safe during the extreme heat can be found here.

The 90 schools that will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday are listed below: