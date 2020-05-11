Dozens of residents displaced after 3-alarm fire at Delaware apartment complex

Dozens of residents are displaced after a 3-alarm fire at a Newark, Delaware apartment complex.

The fire broke out on the 1200 block of North Barrett Lane around 7 p.m. Monday. Winds caused the intense fire to spread quickly.

Fire officials believe it started on the second floor of the building but spread quickly due to the high winds outdoors.

One firefighter sustained burns while battling the blaze.

No word on what sparked the blaze.

