Dr. Cheryl Bettigole steps down at Philadelphia Health Commissioner

Philadelphia's Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole will step down from her position in February, Mayor Cherelle Parker's Administration announced Friday.

"Dr. Bettigole has served our City and citizens well as Health Commissioner, and we thank her for all her public service to Philadelphia," Mayor Parker said.

Dr. Bettigole has served as the leader of Philadelphia's Health Department since being named to the position in November 2021.

She is credited with leading the city's health response to a number of crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the intake of Afghan and Ukranian refugees.

Dr. Bettigole will officially step down on Feb. 15, at which time Deputy Health Commissioner Frank A. Franklin will be Interim Health Commissioner.

"Philadelphia owes Dr. Bettigole a debt of gratitude for her work in directing the Health Department through deeply troubling times," Managing Director Adam Thiel said.

The Parker Administration said it will begin a "nationwide search" for a new health commissioner during Dr. Franklin's time as Interim Health Commissioner.