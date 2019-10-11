Drexel Hill Middle School teacher on leave after racially charged altercation with parent

A Drexel Hill Middle School is on administrative leave after she was allegedly involved in a racially charged exchange with a parent in the school parking lot.

The father involved in the incident has since shared video on Facebook.

The father, who is black, says the two were involved in a minor fender-bender in the middle school’s parking lot prior to the exchange.

Much of the exchange can be heard in the video telling the father she is “not nervous,” and claiming, “she can pay cash” for the damages.

The teacher then goes on to call the father a racial slur.

The father’s post went viral and got the attention of the Upper Darby School District.

The district released a statement saying they plan to vigorously address the situation and added that her words do not represent the district’s views.

The student’s father says he commends the district for taking quick action.