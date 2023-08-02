Drexel student athlete dies in on-campus apartment, school says

Drexel University is mourning the loss of a student athlete who the school says died in an on-campus apartment Wednesday morning.

Terrence Butler was identified by the university on Wednesday night after he died on school grounds that morning. Drexel did not disclose how Butler died.

Butler was an undergraduate student in the College of Engineering and a member of the men’s basketball team, according to the school.

Originally from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Butler had a standout high school career at Bishop McNamara.

Butler was also said to be involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel, and widely known around the school campus.

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends and teammates," Drexel President John Fry wrote.

The school has made grief counselors available to students as the Drexel community tries to navigate the tragic loss.