Drexel University parking restrictions prompt food truck closures

The Brief Food trucks serving the Drexel University campus said overnight parking enforcement is going to put them out of business. Vendors tell FOX 29 Drexel University Public Safety officers told them enforcement of current parking laws will begin on Friday. At least one popular food truck is permanently closing as a result.



Food truck vendors at Drexel University are bracing for overnight parking restrictions beginning April 4.

It’s leading to the permanent closure of a popular food truck "Pete’s Little Lunch Box" after 17 years in business, as other vendors reconsider doing business on Drexel’s campus.

What they're saying:

"I’m working here seven years, it’s no problem," said Eun Hee Han, owner of Kami Food Truck. "I’m very… I don’t have an idea right now, but maybe first week we try."

Kami serves authentic Korean food on 33rd Street near Market Street and employs eight part-timers and a manager who are all students at Drexel.

"Parking gets taken up very fast. There’s not really a standard place for food trucks to be parked so it’s usually just street parking, and if there’s no street parking available they can’t sell down here. It’s kind of forcing her out of business because she’s not going to be able to park down here anymore," said manager Kaylee Rodriguez of Kami Food Truck. "A lot of the student body depend on her for food especially international students. So, a lot of Korean students from UPenn’s campus and Drexel campus comes here."

Niki Gianakaris, Drexel University Vice President of Strategic Communication, provided this statement to FOX 29:

"Food trucks have long been a part of the fabric of University City with many located around Drexel University’s campus at any given time. The University supports this vending tradition as a food option for its community. However, Drexel and the City of Philadelphia also must ensure the safety of pedestrians and patrons of food trucks.

As part of the City’s regular enforcement and Drexel’s ongoing efforts to ensure pedestrian and traffic safety around campus, Drexel Police are reminding vendors of street vending rules established by the City. These rules require vendors to adhere to health and maintenance codes, restrict hours of operation to between 7 a.m. to midnight and address parking and other safety regulations, such as preventing vehicles from being left unattended overnight on a sidewalk or on public property.

Drexel looks forward to working with vendors so that they can continue to operate their businesses while also ensuring the safety of the community."

Philadelphia Democratic Councilmember Jamie Gauthier who represents University City said the city does have a law in place banning overnight parking, but explains it’s selectively enforced.

"Drexel is choosing to enforce the law in this way and I think they should listen to their food truck community as a vital part of our small business community and they should also listen to their students. We should have a city that is welcoming to food trucks because food trucks help enhance Philadelphia’s economy and offerings," said Councilmember Gauthier. "I was somewhat dismayed that they were telling the student community this was because of something that I did. I would never be a part of any movement to push food trucks off of the campus and in fact I would hope that Drexel would reverse course on this but if they don’t, I’m going to be exploring legislative options to make sure we continue to welcome food trucks to West Philadelphia."

Drexel student Claire Toomey created an online petition to raise awareness and support for the food trucks.

"You see all these food trucks and all these diverse food options and they’re run by people living the American Dream. All these food trucks here are immigrant run, immigrant owned and it’s just a shame these businesses are dealing with struggles," said Toomey. "To the food truck vendors we love you, you guys feed us everyday."

FOX 29 reached out to the City’s Department of Licenses and Inspections seeking information on the potential penalties of overnight parking enforcement.

An L&I spokesperson responded via email and said "Drexel University is performing the enforcement, so they would be the appropriate contact."

We reached out to Drexel University about potential penalties for vendors who don’t comply with overnight parking restrictions, but did not get a response.