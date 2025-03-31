Drive-by shooting injures two teens in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two teens were hospitalized following a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia late Sunday night.
Police say they believe the shooting was a drive-by.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Eastwood Street.
Police say a gunman in a white vehicle opened fire into a group of teens who were gathered on the block.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side, and a 14-year-old boy was also struck in the leg by gunfire.
Both were hospitalized and listed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Police say they do not have a clear description of the vehicle or the suspects at this time.