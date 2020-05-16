Drive-in movies return as safe activity to stay entertained during pandemic

While New Jersey has taken notable steps to reopen the state's economy over the past several days, most of our favorite summertime activities still need to be adjusted to fit the new normal.

Going to the movie theater, which is often thought of as a way to beat the summertime heat, is among the fun that has yet to return in the Garden State. While the theaters remain closed, Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday lifted the restriction on drive-in events, which resurrected a treasured piece of Americana: the drive-in movie.

Organizers in Hammonton, NJ quickly relished the opportunity to provide a unique and safe movie-going experience to residents. Mayor Stephen DiDonato reached out to Cathedral Event Center to organize a drive-in flick.

"We're keeping this as a contact-less event, we're able to scan people's tickets right through the window and then having our staff members direct them where to park," Maximillion Rodio said.

The makeshift cinema has received rave reviews from townspeople, who came out in socially distant droves on Saturday to take in a showing of Toy Story 4. Rodio says almost all their events have been sell-outs.

"We're definitely hoping to continue this in the coming weeks and show different varieties of movies and give people something safe to do with their time," Rodio said.

