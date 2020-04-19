Drive-thrus jam packed amid coronavirus pandemic

Before the coronavirus struck, the drive-thru used was the quick way to grab a bite to eat amid the hustle and bustle of life.

But now, amid stay-at-home orders and shuttered businesses, the drive-thru isn't the quick way -- it's one of the only ways.

Long lines of cars are jammed single-file a drive-thru windows and parking lots full of idle vehicles waiting for pick-up orders is now part of the new normal. And some experts believe it's here to stay.

"We are up against a whole new different way of going out to go to our favorite place and restaurant that is going to be the reality for the foreseeable future," marketing expert Erik MacPherson said

Meanwhile, restaurants without a drive-thru option are trying to get creative to keep their business afloat.

"It's changing the menu every day, it's trying to bring in new beers every day," Owner of Quotations Bar and Grille Mike Burke said.

After sixteen years in the business he Burke has been forced to change his entire business model. He's started working in the kitchen to cut costs and picking up inventory he knows will be sold within the day.

For people stuck inside their homes all day, sitting in a drive-thru line is now an excuse to get some fresh air.

"It's good to get out, if I have a chance to get out of the house, I'm going to take it," said Charmaine Lewis.

