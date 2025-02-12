Driver accused of firing at another vehicle on I-95 during morning rush hour: police

article

The Brief A driver is accused of pulling next to a vehicle on I-95 and firing at least one shot that exited the victim's windshield. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle should contact Pennsylvania State Police.



Investigators are trying to track down a driver who they say fired a shot at another vehicle on I-95 during Wednesday morning's rush hour.

A driver behind the wheel of a silver Dodge sedan with tinted windows allegedly fired one shot that exited another driver's front windshield.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near the Aramingo Avenue/Betsy Ross exit.

The driver of a silver Dodge sedan with tinted windows pulled alongside of a vehicle driving in the far left lane and fired at least on shot at the car.

State Police say the gunshot hit the passenger's side window and went through the victim's front windshield. No one was injured in the shooting.

After firing the shot, investigators say the wanted driver "quickly took the Aramingo Ave./Betsy Ross exit."

What we don't know:

Police are urgently trying to identify the driver of the vehicle accused of opening fire on the other car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.