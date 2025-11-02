Driver dies after Jeep catches fire in multi-vehicle crash on Route 55 in Gloucester County

article

The Brief A 63-year-old man from Newfield was killed after his Jeep caught fire in a crash on Route 55. The collision involved three vehicles in Elk Township. Several people in another SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



A 63-year-old man from Newfield lost his life Friday night when his Jeep caught fire after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 55 in Elk Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded just after 10 p.m. to the southbound lanes of Route 55 for reports of a serious crash.

Investigators said three vehicles — a Jeep SUV, a Nissan SUV and a Ford passenger car — were traveling south when the Jeep and Nissan collided, triggering a secondary collision involving the Ford.

After the impacts, the Jeep came to a stop in the center median and became engulfed in flames.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old David E. Hartman, of Newfield, died at the scene from his injuries, authorities say.

The driver and six passengers in the Nissan suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, along with the driver of the Ford, who also sustained minor injuries.

The New Jersey State Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No additional information has been released.