Alleged hitman for North Philadelphia gang captured in Delaware County: Marshals

The Brief Tyvine Jones, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Landsdowne, Delaware County. Investigators allege that Jones, aka Eerd, acted as the hitman for the North Philadelphia "Blumberg" gang. Jones is accused of at least three murders between August 2020 and September 2022.



The suspected hitman for a North Philadelphia gang accused of three murders dating back to 2020 was captured on Wednesday.

What we know:

Tyvine Jones, 24, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Lansdowne on Wednesday morning.

Authorities acted on an anonymous tip about Jones's whereabouts, and surrounded the Stratford Court Apartments where he surrendered.

Jones was wanted for at least three murders between August 2020 and September 2022 that happened in different parts of the city.

Investigators allege that Jones, aka Eerd, was a "hitman" for the North Philadelphia "Blumberg" gang.

Investigators did not release specific information about each shooting, but revealed that the victims were ages 16, 20 and 23.

What they're saying:

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark previously called Jones "the very worst society has to offer."

"His disregard for human life poses a continued threat to the public and he should be considered armed and highly dangerous," Clark said.