Philadelphia woman fatally struck after she gets out of car on AC Expressway, authorities say

A Philadelphia woman was struck and killed on the Atlantic City Expressway in southern New Jersey after her car ended up in an embankment and she got out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Natalia Cordova, 32, was hit around 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound left lane of the Atlantic City Expressway, near milepost 40 in Winslow. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

New Jersey state police say Cordova’s car was found along an embankment in the center median, but it's not yet known how the vehicle ended up there.

The 43-year-old Mays Landing man who was driving the car that hit Cordova stopped at the scene and cooperated with troopers. No charges have been filed against that driver.

Both accidents remain under investigation, authorities said.

