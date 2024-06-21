Driver fired at woman traveling with 2-year-old child on Delaware highway: police

article

Investigators in Delaware are searching for a driver who they say fired shots at another driver who was traveling with her 2-year-old child.

Delaware State Police say the road rage shooting happened Saturday night on State Route 1.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Chester, was driving in the right lane when police say she honked her horn at the driver of a white SUV who began veering into her lane.

That's when police say the wanted driver "responded aggressively by tailgating her, paralleling her vehicle, flashing high beams, and shouting obscenities from the window."

Investigators say the suspect briefly pulled over to allow the victim to pass, then re-entered the right lane and fired shots at her vehicle. No one was hit by gunfire, but police say the car was hit by "several bullets."

Investigators urge anyone who may have witnessed the road rage shooting to contact police.