Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Somerset County, New Castle County
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Warren County

Driver fired at woman traveling with 2-year-old child on Delaware highway: police

Published  June 21, 2024 7:31am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
8677dd54-d338eb2c-police-lights.jpg article

police lights

SMYRNA, Del. - Investigators in Delaware are searching for a driver who they say fired shots at another driver who was traveling with her 2-year-old child.

Delaware State Police say the road rage shooting happened Saturday night on State Route 1.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Chester, was driving in the right lane when police say she honked her horn at the driver of a white SUV who began veering into her lane.

That's when police say the wanted driver "responded aggressively by tailgating her, paralleling her vehicle, flashing high beams, and shouting obscenities from the window."

Investigators say the suspect briefly pulled over to allow the victim to pass, then re-entered the right lane and fired shots at her vehicle. No one was hit by gunfire, but police say the car was hit by "several bullets."

Investigators urge anyone who may have witnessed the road rage shooting to contact police.