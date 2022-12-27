Police: Driver hits 2 people, multiple cars & fatally strikes pedestrian before abandoning car in North Philly

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident involving a driver who is accused of hitting several people and cars across North Philadelphia.

According to police, the incidents occurred on Monday in multiple areas.

Authorities say the driver of a 2005 silver or blue Ford Mustang was driving erratically and hit a 51-year-old man on an electric scooter on Sugarhouse Drive at Rivers Casino. Police say the man was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics, where he was listed in stable condition.

After hitting the 51-year-old man on the scooter, police say the Mustang circled around the valet parking area and struck a red 2010 Toyota Prius, a 2022 silver Toyota Camry, and a 2006 gray Nissan Pathfinder.

According to officials, a 48-year-old woman sustained a minor injury in the crash.

Police say the Mustang then fled the scene south on Delaware Avenue before hitting a 53-year-old pedestrian on a bike near Broad and Spring Garden Streets.

The person on the bike was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

After striking the person on a bike, the driver of the Mustang fled northbound on Broad Street and struck a pedestrian standing at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue, according to police.

The driver fled the scene and transported the 22-year-old pedestrian to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:36 p.m.

Officials later identified the pedestrian as Roland Darrel White of East Germantown.

Police say the Mustang was found unattended at Broad Street and Indiana Avenue after the fatal crash.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing and active, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.