Expand / Collapse search

Man, 22, struck and killed by fleeing vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Updated 10:24PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man, 22, struck and killed by fleeing vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say a young man was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle Monday night in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle Monday night in North Philadelphia. 

The deadly crash happened near the intersection of North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue just after 8 p.m,, according to police. 

The 22-year-old pedestrian was taken to Temple University Hospital where police say he died from his injuries. 

It's believed the vehicle involved in the crash, a blue Ford Mustang, was later found by police abandoned. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly crash.