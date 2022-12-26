Man, 22, struck and killed by fleeing vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say a young man was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle Monday night in North Philadelphia.

The deadly crash happened near the intersection of North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue just after 8 p.m,, according to police.

The 22-year-old pedestrian was taken to Temple University Hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

It's believed the vehicle involved in the crash, a blue Ford Mustang, was later found by police abandoned.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly crash.