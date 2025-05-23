Driver killed after dump truck plows through median into oncoming traffic in Montgomery County

article

A driver is dead after police say a dump truck plowed through a median and into oncoming traffic on a stretch of 422 in Montgomery County on Friday.

State Police say the dump truck driver lost control of their vehicle near mile marker 188.4, crashing through the median before striking a Ford sedan.

The dump truck driver is said to have suffered minor injuries.

What we know:

A driver was killed when police say an out of control dump truck plowed through a median and into oncoming traffic Friday morning on a portion of Route 422.

Pennsylvania State Police say the collision caused the dump truck to overturn and spill its haul. The driver of the dump truck is said to have suffered minor injuries.

The crash and clean-up caused a stretch of 422 to be closed for several hours.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what caused the dump truck driver to lose control of the vehicle.