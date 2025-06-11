Philly mentoring organization Level Up holds balloon release for two of its own lost to gun violence

The Brief Level Up’s Tayquan "Quany" Thorpe and Ajanai Stinson-Downing were both shot to death last month. At least 1,000 youth remembered them during a balloon release this evening. Level Up’s founder focuses on helping the youth balance grief with hope.



A devastating blow happened for a West Philly organization working to save our streets. Level Up held a balloon release Wednesday night.

The group is working to move forward after the tragic loss of two of the organization’s members, both of them killed at the hands of gun violence.

What we know:

A community organization striving to help kids grow and thrive, Level Up, lost two of its young people at the end of May in separate deadly shootings. Both victims were in their early 20’s.

Grieving loved ones:

"Within 40 hours’ time, we lost two of my closest babies," said Pastor Aaron Campbell. He is the founder and executive director of Level Up. Wednesday evening, he helped the young people honor the lives of 23-year-old Tayquan Thorpe, who was the well-known voice and emcee of Level Up's world-famous dance battles, and 22-year-old Ajanai Stinson-Downing. Both of them were shot to death last month.

"This is a healing space. This is a safe space," said Campbell.

Ajanai's mom, Salethia, works in the kitchen at Level Up and helps feed youth from all over the city. She is now raising her daughter's two-year-old baby girl and four-month-old son.

"She was my world. She made me a mom at 16. I was a teen mom. I did not know nothing about being a mom. I am now raising her two children to be the best they can be and to live for their mom," said Salethia Stinson. She is moved to tears talking about how she says her daughter lost her life.

"Domestic violence and mental health is the worst. She was everything to me," she cried.

Saniyah Mackeydill is the girlfriend of Tayquan known to most as Quany. She says she is pregnant with his child.

"I try to stay outside and around people that I know that got warm feelings instead of being in the house, depressed and sad. I do not want to do that and he was never one of them type people," she said.

Campbell, who is visibly devastated himself, says he will continue to do what he can to support the youth.

"And continue to have them believe and have hope and that the balance of mourning and grieving but not losing hope," he said.