Driver killed after striking tree in suspected road rage incident in Limerick Township

The Brief State Police say a driver was killed in a road rage incident on Route 422 after break-checking another car, causing a rear-end collision that sent the vehicle into a tree. Troopers arrested the driver of the car that was rear-ended for DUI. The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.



Authorities say a road rage incident turned deadly on Sunday when a driver was rear-ended and crashed into a tree after break-checking another vehicle.

The driver of the car that was rear-ended was later arrested after Pennsylvania State Police determined he was under the influence of alcohol, investigators said.

What we know:

Investigators say the deadly road rage encounter happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound side of Route 422 in Limerick Township.

It's believed that the driver of a Volvo veered into the right lane and break-checked a Chevy, causing a rear-end crash that sent the Volvo off the road and into a tree.

The driver of the Volvo was extricated from the vehicle and taken by medics to Pottstown Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.

While investigating the crash, the occupants of the Chevy told Pennsylvania State Troopers that they were involved in a rear-end collision with the Volvo on 422.

Troopers later determined that the driver of the Chevy was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest for DUI.

What we don't know:

State Police have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.