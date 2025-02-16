Driver killed after tree falls onto vehicle in Crescentville: police

The Brief A woman is dead after police say a tree fell onto a vehicle Sunday evening. The incident is under investigation.



The Philadelphia police are investigating an incident that left a driver dead Sunday night.

With a high wind warning effect in place until Monday, damage such as trees falling and other debris have occurred.

What we know:

At around 6:09 p.m. on the 500 block of W. Hill Creek Drive, police say an unidentified woman was operating a grey Honda Accord when a tree fell onto her vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the driver deceased at 6:17 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.