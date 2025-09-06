Driver killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash, police investigating

article

The Brief A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night. The driver of a Ford Explorer ran a red light and struck a Ford Focus, causing the Focus's driver to be ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the Ford Explorer fled the scene and police are actively searching for the suspect.



A driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia late Friday night after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene.

What we know:

The deadly collision happened at the intersection of 57th and Chestnut streets at 11:24 p.m., and police are actively searching for the driver who caused the crash.

A silver Ford Focus was traveling south on the unit block of 57th Street with a green light when it was struck by a black Ford Explorer, according to police. The Explorer, traveling east, disregarded a red traffic light, causing the collision.

The impact of the crash ejected the driver of the Ford Focus from their vehicle. Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the driver dead at 11:40 p.m.

The driver of the black Ford Explorer fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Chestnut Street, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is actively searching for the driver of the Explorer. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.