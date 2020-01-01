Driver livestreams himself speeding, crashing

Police in Connecticut were able to provide a compelling reason for drivers to slow down and take care after a man in New London livestreamed himself speeding over Gold Star Memorial Bridge, before spinning out of control and crashing at an exit ramp.

State police posted the video to Facebook with a warning to road users to drive safely.

“Speeding and live streaming is not only dangerous, it is illegal,” they said. “Thankfully, this operator was wearing his seatbelt, or they could have suffered serious injuries.”

Kenneth Hofler, 23, of Middletown was reportedly driving with a suspended license.

A trooper followed Hofler as he sped onto an exit, where he drove through a guardrail and rolled over.

Hofler's video shows him filming the road ahead of him and his speedometer before losing control on the off-ramp and dropping his phone.

At the time of the crash, Hofler was free on a $35,000 bond from an October arrest and in possession of more than one ounce of marijuana. He was detained and taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Hofler has a criminal record that dates to 2014. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana.

The case is not listed in court records, and it's unclear if he has an attorney to speak for him.