Driver rescued from overturned car in Rt. 422 crash

Crews are on the scene following an overnight crash that left a driver trapped in their overturned vehicle on Route 422.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. near Trooper Road in Lower Providence Township.

Officials say the driver was rescued and transported to Paoli Hopsital, where they are listed in stable condition.

No other injuries hve been reported at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.