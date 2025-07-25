NJ reps push back against Trump's plan to house undocumented immigrants at South Jersey base

The Brief New Jersey representatives are pushing back against President Trump’s plan to use a New Jersey base as a detention center for undocumented immigrants. The representatives toured Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County on Friday.



Two New Jersey representatives are opposed to a plan of President Trump to use Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, in Burlington County, as a detention center for undocumented immigrants.

What we know:

The Trump administration announced in mid-July that they were planning to use Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst as a detention center for undocumented immigrants.

Friday, New Jersey representatives Donald Norcross and Herb Conaway, Jr. toured the base in Wrightstown, Burlington County.

Both lawmakers voiced strong opposition calling the plan "reckless" and "inhuman."

They say that New Jersey should not be turned into a holding center for federal immigration policies.

What they're saying:

"I feel many Americans agree for those who got here in a very different fashion and are violent should be held accountable, but that is an excuse. The reality is almost half of those who have been detained are not violent at all," Norcross explained.

President Trump is proposing to house immigrant detainees at the base because he says it offers substantial bed space and infrastructure needed for his mass deportation agenda.