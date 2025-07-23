The Brief Swimming advisories issued earlier in the week are now lifted for beaches in New Jersey. The advisories were prompted by potentially unhealthy water conditions. No beaches were closed at any time.



What we know:

A bacteria commonly found in animal and human waste was detected in the waters along the New Jersey coast, raising concerns during the busy weeks at the Jersey Shore. While swimming advisories have been lifted for most affected beaches, some areas are still under monitoring.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued swimming advisories for 11 beaches due to the presence of enterococcus bacteria. This bacteria is typically found in animal and human waste and can cause health issues such as urinary tract infections and yeast infections in women.

The advisories were specifically in place for Ocean Avenue and Brooklyn beaches in Cape May County, Beesley's Point Beach in Upper Township, and New Jersey Avenue in Somers Point, Atlantic County.

Although the advisories have been lifted, monitoring continues at some locations, including New Jersey Avenue in Somers Point.

What they're saying:

Jennifer Lieb, a visitor from Hatboro, expressed her concern about the lack of communication regarding the advisory.

"I definitely wish I would have known that, that someone would have told me whether a lifeguard, or a sign, you know. Definitely important to beachgoers, especially we are here on vacation," she said.

Her husband, Justin Lieb, noticed state officials testing the water but was not informed of the advisory.

"They were here in fishing waders, taking samples of the water. They were probably here for an hour. They didn't say anything to us. They were definitely testing the water," he noted.

Local resident Brittany Neeb was surprised by the news, saying, "We come here so often. To hear that it's disappointing, truly," she said.

Her eight-year-old daughter, Zyren Neeb, added, "I can't believe it and at the same time I can."

Dr. Mike Cirigliano from Penn Medicine reassured beachgoers, stating, "The bottom line is the vast majority of people have nothing to worry about. Even if you were to swallow water with that in it, your gastric juices, your stomach is actually going to get rid of it. Going to destroy the bacteria."

Dig deeper:

Advisories are issued when water samples exceed the state standard for the presence of Enterococci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human waste.

Health officials say the bacteria is an indicator of possible poor bathing water quality, and could be harmful to humans at certain concentrations.

Additional sampling was conducted, and water quality results were found to be within the standard.

What's next:

No beaches were closed due to the advisory, and only a few are still being monitored to ensure water quality results meet the standard. Beachgoers are advised to stay informed about water quality updates and take necessary precautions.

To find more information about the state's monitoring program, head to the New Jersey DEP Beach Monitoring website, here.