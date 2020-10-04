Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities are searching for a driver after a man was fatally struck by a car late Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was in the rightmost lane on the southbound side of Whitaker Avenue when he was struck. The man was carried approximately 500' by the vehicle and thrown onto the sidewalk, according to investigators.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead on the scene just before 3 a.m. Based on debris leftover from the crash, police say the striking car may be a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on this fatal crash should call police immediately.

