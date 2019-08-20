Driver sought after police chase, crash in University City

Police are searching for a driver who crashed their car following a police chase in University City.

The incident occurred in front of 30th Street Station early Tuesday morning.

The driver reportedly dropped off a shooting victim at a local hospital before fleeing from police. Witness reports indicate that when the driver got pulled over, they threw a backpack into the Schuylkill River.

Traffic delays should be expected in the area.

Further details have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.