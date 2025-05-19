Paul Miller's law: New PA distracted driving law to take effect June 5

The Brief A new distracted driving law takes effect June 5, 2025. Paul Miller’s Law bans having a cellphone in hand in Pennsylvania while operating a vehicle, even while stopped at a red light. The fine after a year-long warning period will be $50.



A Monroe County woman became a road safety advocate after losing her son to someone trying to get a cell phone in-hand.

Now, a new law to discourage that is about to take effect.

What we know:

The crash happened in 2010 on Route 33 near East Stroudsburg University in Monroe County.

A 28-year-old driving a tractor trailer was reaching for a cellphone that had fallen under the seat when he slammed into Paul's Toyota Corolla, crushing it.

The victim’s parents say the driver served 17 months of a three-year sentence.

What they're saying:

"It's very emotional," said Eileen Miller. She and her husband, Paul Miller, are finally seeing the fruits of their labor.

"It says this act may be referred to as Paul Miller's Law," she read from a copy of Senate Bill 37 named for their son.

Governor Shapiro signed it into law last year and it goes into effect next month on June 5.

"I never ever thought that it would take well over 12 years to get this legislation when all of our neighboring states have it. But I made that promise," said Eileen.

She made a promise to her then 21-year-old son, Paul Jr. that she would fight for legislation after losing him in a devastating senseless crash caused by a distracted driver with a cellphone.

"Honestly, it's lifesaving legislation. We all know that when you're driving down the road and when you have that phone in your hand it's taking your eyes off that road," she said.

She’s glad to see the new law ready for enforcement.

"It's not exactly what I had wanted. But just getting that phone out of the hand is really so important that was my main goal," said Eileen.

She wanted a complete ban on cellphone use while driving, but PennDOT says the law means that in Pennsylvania you can no longer use a handheld phone while operating a vehicle, even if you're stopped at a red light.

There's a one-year warning period after which the fine will be $50.

"In 2023 alone, distracted driving was cited in more than 11,200 crashes. That is more than alcohol-related crashes, and it's contributed to a 2.25 percent rise in overall traffic deaths," said Krys Johnson, a safety press officer for PennDOT.

The Millers say they will continue to advocate for their son who they remember as kind and a hard worker.

Paul had two jobs and was a full-time student. He wanted to be a police officer.

"I would do anything to kiss or hug my son and I can't," said Eileen.

What's next:

There is a one-year warning period beginning June 5th.

Following that, a violation will be $50 plus court fees and applicable fees.