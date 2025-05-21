Expand / Collapse search

Teen critical after fatal double shooting inside corner store in West Philly: police

Published  May 21, 2025 5:33pm EDT
Deadly double shooting at corner store in West Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after police say a double shooting occurred inside a corner store in Philadelphia's Powelton neighborhood.

The Brief

    • One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting occurred inside a corner store in Philadelphia's Powelton Village neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
    • A firearm was recovered at the scene and one person has been taken into custody.

PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in West Philadelphia left one person dead and another critical Wednesday afternoon, police say. 

What we know:

At around 2:16 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire inside a grocery store located on the 5400 block of Race Street. 

Upon arrival, officers found two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, who sources say is 16 years old, was taken to Lankenau Hospital by medics where he was listed in critical condition. 

The second victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:22 p.m. by medics.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and one person has been taken into custody.

The Homicide Unit is actively investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police and police sources.

