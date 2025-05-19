Philly man arrested for murder, robbery of man in Norristown: DA

The Brief Jordan Antrim, 32, of Philadelphia has been arrested for the murder and robbery on May 17, 2025, of 47-year-old Paul David Ley-Harris of Lower Providence. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29.



A Philadelphia man is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, after the robbery and fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man.

What we know:

On May 17, just before 5 p.m., the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says a murder occurred near Ridge Pike and Crosskeys Road in Lower Providence Township.

An eyewitness who called Lower Providence Township Police said he saw a male being shot four times. Once the victim was on the ground, the eyewitness said he saw the shooter going through the victim’s pants pockets.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers immediately began CPR on the victim, identified as 47-year-old Paul David Ley-Harris of Lower Providence.

Ley-Harris was taken to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the shooter, identified as Jordan Antrim, 32, of Philadelphia, fled the scene on foot. Police quickly located him a few blocks from the scene.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Dig deeper:

Police found a Glock handgun in the waistband of Antrim’s pants. They determined that the Glock was registered to Antrim, but he did not have a permit to carry the firearm.

After further investigation by Lower Providence Police and Montgomery County detectives, officials say Ley-Harris and Antrim were both riding a SEPTA bus before exiting at a stop close to where the shooting took place.

Detectives secured surveillance video from the bus, which showed the two men seated directly across from each other.

While on the bus, Ley-Harris was seen going through his wallet in plain sight of Antrim.

After Ley-Harris was shot and killed, officials say he did not have his wallet on him.

A forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the victim and revealed the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Antrim was apprehended and charged Sunday with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Robbery, Carrying a Firearm Without a License and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

He remains at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 29.