Driver who reported fatally striking woman in Philadelphia left scene before officers arrived: police

Authorities in Philadelphia say a woman was killed after being struck by a driver who reported the accident to police, but left the scene before officers arrived.

The fatal crash happened Sunday just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fisher Avenue and 5th Street, according to police.

Investigators say the driver of a vehicle "made contact with a pedestrian that ran into the street" and called 911 to report the crash, but left before police arrived.

The 35-year-old woman who was hit was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say she died just after 11 p.m.

Investigators did not provide a description of the vehicle or the driver.