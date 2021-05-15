Driver with suspended license strikes child in Waterford, police say

A New Jersey man is in custody after police said he was driving with a suspended license when he struck a child Friday evening in Waterford Township.

According to investigators, a young boy was riding his bike on the 300 block of West Atlantic Avenue just before 6 p.m. when he was struck by a blue pick-up truck. Police said the driver briefly stopped to check on the child and continued driving.

The child was airlifted to Cooper Hospital and is now recovering at home.

Police used surveillance video from the area to get a partial license plate of the striking vehicle. Officers later found the vehicle in the parking lot of The Neil Apartment Complex.

William H. Michael, 32, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including second-degree aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended license.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter