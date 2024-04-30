Woman killed, man injured after double shooting; within an hour shots fired blocks away injuring 2 men: police

article

Brutal violence broke out late Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia, killing one woman and critically injuring a man, while just an hour later, two men were injured when someone opened fire just blocks away.

The first scene unfolded as police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 7000 block of Wheeler Street around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Someone shot a 34-year-old woman in the stomach and wrist, while shooting a 29-year-old man in the face.

Police rushed them both to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the woman died. The man was listed in critical condition.

Police are actively searching for the shooter and note no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

While police were investigating the crime scene, a few blocks away, gunshots rang out on the 2600 block of South 72nd Street where a 24-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were both shot. They were taken to Penn Presbyterian and listed as stable.

Police are investigating that scene and are searching for a suspect.

Officials said they are investigating the shootings as two separate double shootings.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.