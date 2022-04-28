Drivers sought in Montgomery County parking garage shooting

article

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for the occupants of two cars they believe may be connected to a parking garage shooting that injured two people.

Officers from the Upper Merion Township Police Department were called to the area of North Gulp Road and Goddard Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots.

Police originally thought the gunshots came from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's parking garage, which caused a brief lockdown at the hospital. Responding officers later determined that the gunfire happened at the Smith Valley Forge apartment complex garage, located a short distance away.

Officers found several spent shell casings, bullet fragments and blood on the 6th floor of the parking garage. Police said a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Paoli Hospital using a rideshare service.

Investigators determined that the shooting erupted when the victim was walking into the garage with a "female companion" and a 3-year-old child.

A silver Honda and a white Mazda were seen leaving the parking garage after the shooting, according to police. The Honda was later found unoccupied with blood inside, leading authorities to believe that another person was injured in the shooting.

The Upper Merion Police Department on Thursday shared surveillance photos of both vehicles wanted in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 610-265-3232.