Drone team helps find missing Fishtown dog Benji after major snowstorm

The Brief A dog named Benji went missing in Fishtown during a major snowstorm and was found safe after 48 hours. His story gained attention on social media, with neighbors and animal rescue teams joining the search. Benji’s owners say the community’s support was overwhelming and hope others will help animals in need.



A fluffy dog named Benji became a social media sensation after escaping from his Fishtown home during one of the biggest snowstorms Philadelphia has seen in years, leading to a citywide search and his safe return after 48 hours.

How Benji disappeared during the storm

What we know:

Benji, a recently adopted Bernadoodle, slipped out of the house while his owners, Justin Cerone and Ece Bal, were donating supplies to build community cat shelters.

"The door was just slightly cracked open, and before we knew it...he was down the street," said Cerone.

Bal said, "We ran after him. He just kept running further."

The escape happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday as snow and bitter cold moved in.

Cerone said, "We knew we didn't have a lot of time before the storm would start and over the first five hours there were multiple sightings."

As the snowstorm intensified, Benji sightings stopped.

Bal said, "For the first 24 hours we were actually on our phones, talking to neighbors, getting fliers printed out, everything we could do."

Neighbors, friends and strangers joined the search, sharing Benji’s story across Facebook and combing the area, but there was still no sign of him.

The rescue effort and Benji’s return

Lucky Dawg Animal Rescue suggested hiring a drone operator, Rick Rotondo, to help find Benji. Rotondo and his team could not begin searching until Monday because of the ongoing winter storm.

"We flew about five flights in the area just a couple of blocks from here. We didn't see anything," said Rotondo.

After nearly 48 hours, Rotondo’s team decided to fly the drone south toward I-95.

"That is when we spotted him," said Rotondo. The drone zoomed in on a dog in a vacant lot at Tulip and Lehigh streets. Bal exclaimed, "Oh my god. oh my god. That's him."

She added, "When it was just clear as day it was him, you get this burst of happiness. I can't describe it honestly."

As the rescue team approached, Benji got spooked and jumped off a 15-foot wall, but survived and ran again.

Cerone finally cornered him at a large snow mound.

"He's going up to him. He's got him. He's got him. He's got him," was heard on the drone. Rotondo said, "Justin grabbed him and it was amazing. That was such a great moment."

Benji was checked by a veterinarian and found to be healthy.

His owners expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

Bal said, "Everybody really mobilized in different ways and was truly a heartwarming experience." Cerone said, "It really gave us some faith in humanity that strangers were so invested in making sure he was returned home safely."

Benji’s owners hope the community’s kindness inspires others to help animals and people in need.

The backstory:

Benji’s disappearance and rescue unfolded as Philadelphia faced a major snowstorm, making the search more difficult and drawing widespread attention online.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how far Benji traveled during the 48 hours he was missing or if he sustained any injuries beyond what was checked by the veterinarian.