Drunk man found asleep inside Montgomery County home arrested: police

The Brief A man was arrested for loitering and prowling at night and public drunkenness. Police say he was found asleep inside a Montgomery County home this past weekend. He told police he did not know how he ended up inside the home.



A resident in Lower Moreland Township came home to a fright when they found a man inside their home early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Pine Road for reports of an armed burglary just before 4 a.m.

Ihor Liakhovych, who police say smelled heavily of alcoholic beverages, was found inside the home with stains on his clothing. He was not armed.

The resident told police they found Liakhovych sleeping on a chair when they got home from work that morning.

He was near the side entry door, which was unlocked at the time.

Liakhovych was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling at night and public drunkenness.

What we don't know:

Liakhovych told police he did not know how he ended up inside the home, but said he had been drinking at a bar earlier that evening.