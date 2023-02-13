Dunkin' offering free coffee Monday to celebrate Eagles season

article

Eagles fans are in desperate need of a pick-me-up this Monday morning, and Dunkin' is answering the call.

The official coffee of the Philadelphia Eagles is offering a free medium hot coffee all-day Monday in a collective "Cheers to a Great Season."

The celebratory offer comes just hours after the Birds suffered a devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Sunday night in Phoenix.

All Eagles fans can grab the free cup of coffee at participating locations throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

Philadelphia will certainly be running on Dunkin' today!