Safety tips for dating while the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open are in town
With the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open in town at the same time, online dating experts are saying those looking for love need to be extra cautious and provide tips to keep things safe and fun.
The Super Bowl and Arizona: What you should know about the state's experience with the big game
Arizona is set to host the Super Bowl for the 4th time in a matter of weeks. Here's what you should know about the Arizona's history with the big game,
Super Bowl LVII: Get ready for sticker shock, when it comes to game ticket prices
As the big game approaches, we now know just how much it can cost for the average person to attend the game, and it's not cheap.
Super Bowl LVII flyover to honor women in naval aviation
The State Farm Stadium flyover for Super Bowl LVII features planes from three tactical aircraft squadrons, and seven women will be participating in the flight.
Top Super Bowl food in every state: Dips, chips, tots and more
From the tots of Topeka to the Crab balls of Delaware, here's the top Super Bowl food in every state.
Super Bowl: Here's a list of NFL player appearances and autograph-signing sessions in Downtown Phoenix
According to NFL officials, a number of pro football players and legends will be making appearances at the NFL Experience in Downtown Phoenix in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Here's what you need to know about when they will be making appearances and (for some) sign autographs.
Phoenix hiking warnings as thousands visit Super Bowl LVII, WM Phoenix Open
While many of us locals may be familiar with how strenuous the hike up Camelback Mountain really is, along with other hikes in Phoenix, those from out of town may underestimate the difficulty and find themselves in an emergency situation.
Super Bowl's Most Valuable Snack: Here is the most popular game day food
It's almost time for the Super Bowl -- but what snack will reign supreme?
Super Bowl LVII: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks in downtown Phoenix
When speaking on league-wide topics, Goodell acknowledged the rise of concussions but said that injuries league-wide were down 6% this season.
School District of Philadelphia announces delayed opening Monday after Super Bowl
It appears Philadelphia schools have caught the Eagles fever! The School District of Philadelphia has announced a delayed opening for Monday after the Super Bowl.
Eagles fans begin their descent into Arizona
In advance of Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles fans have begun to arrive in Phoenix, Arizona.
Here’s how you can score free gear if your baby is born on Super Bowl Sunday
In honor of Kylie Kelce, the very pregnant wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce, baby gear company Frida is offering a reward for all “Most Valuable Pushers” on Sunday.
Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid reunites with veteran Eagles days before showdown with former team
By the end of the week Andy Reid and the Eagles will be rivals on opposite side of the Super Bowl sidelines. But until then, it's like old friends finally getting to see each other again!
Super Bowl LVII: Both teams have good backup quarterback plans
It's likely the only time football fans will see Kansas City’s Chad Henne or Philadelphia’s Gardner Minshew during the Super Bowl will be on the sideline.
Super Bowl LVII: Pennsylvania winery debuts limited-edition green sparkling wine in honor of the Eagles
Wine lovers rejoice! A Pennsylvania winery is offering green sparkling brut in honor of the Eagles' in the Super Bowl.
Budweiser announces birth of 4 new Clydesdales — here's how you can meet them
To celebrate the recent birth of four new foals, the Budweiser Clydesdale breeding and training ranch in Missouri is hosting a Super Bowl watch party.
Super Bowl has rare matchup of top 2 regular-season teams
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were the league’s only 14-game winners, marking just the sixth time since the 1970 merger that the squads with sole possession of the two best records in the regular season met for the championship.
2 Arizona friends win Super Bowl tickets answering trivia questions: 'We're stoked'
Super Bowl tickets are still up for grabs, and as we all know, they come with big price tags, however, a lucky fan got his hands on two free tickets. We have what to know about the awesome story.
Massive security effort underway to help keep Super Bowl LVII safe
The Super Bowl is routinely one of the country's largest annual gatherings, with hundreds of thousands of fans converging on one city to celebrate the big game.
Super Bowl LVII: The role U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air Force will play to protect celebrations
Law enforcement is stepping up security at the Super Bowl to protect fans and the teams from potential threats. U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine operations Unit will be in full force circling the skies around State Farm Stadium.