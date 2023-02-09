Hometown team: Wawa offering free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday

article

Wawa is celebrating the Birds and keeping fans fueled up for the Super Bowl celebration.

On Thursday, Wawa Inc announced the company would be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at 503 Wawa locations across the Delaware Valley.

"As a company with roots in the Philadelphia area, Wawa is thrilled to take part in the excitement of its hometown team playing to bring a championship to the City of Brotherly Love. And in stores across the Philadelphia region, the enthusiasm surrounding this year's championship-bound football team from customers and associates has been incredible!" the company said.

SUPER BOWL COVERAGE

In addition to celebrating with free coffee, Wawa is helping local sports fans with other promotions, including $5 Shortis, $6 Classics, $1 Wawa Iced Teas and drinks, when ordered through the Wawa app from Friday until Sunday.

"We walk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!," said Chief Customer Officer Alex Costabile.