Duo arrested for gift card 'draining scam' at local stores this holiday season: police

Buyers, beware! If gift cards are on your list this Christmas, make sure to check them twice.

Earlier this month, police warned of a "card draining" scam that had impacted nearly 100 gift cards at local stores. Now they say two suspects are in custody.

The duo is accused of placing outside gift cards on a rack at two GIANT grocery stores in Bucks County.

Both men were spotted by an assistant store manager, who police say removed 75 compromised gift cards totaling at least $3,180.

Police say those gift cards are part of a scam that involves thieves removing cards from store shelves, then carefully recording all information before returning them to the rack.

"When a customer purchases a gift card, they are unaware that the pertinent information to redeem the card has already been exposed. Once purchased and loaded with a pre-determined amount of money, the funds will be depleted without the customer’s knowledge," Plumstead Township Police said.

The suspects, identified as Min He and Jian He, were both arrested in Chester County this past weekend.

They will be extradited to Bucks County on outstanding arrest warrants in connection to the gift card scams.

