Duo ballroom dances several times a week in empty high school parking lot

Two to three nights a week in an empty parking lot outside of Moorestown High School you can find Sheldon and Norma in full PPE dancing like nobody’s watching.

"I used to be out seven nights a week, group lessons but everything shut down because of the pandemic," Sheldon said.

Sheldon says he started dancing by accident 25 years ago with his wife. She passed away three years ago. Now, he’s trying to recreate their old dances with his new dance partner and friend Norma.

Both are committed to dancing their way through quarantine. Norma ordered special soles for her shoes to make twirling on concrete possible.

Dance nights are like a mini escape to keep Sheldon and Norma where they want to be physically and mentally in the swing of things.

