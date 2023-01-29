NFC Championship: 49ers QB Purdy leaves game with apparent elbow injury after Reddick forces fumble

article

The Eagles got off to a hot start in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Eagles scored on their first offensive drive of the game to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead. That hot start carried over to the defensive side of the ball as Haason Reddick forced a fumble from 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

That play changed the course of the game as Purdy – who started the season as the 49ers third-string quarterback - left the game with an apparent elbow injury.

Purdy was replaced by backup Josh Johnson. Johnson, who signed with the 49ers in December, threw two passes this season.

Purdy made an improbable rise this season, going from the last player picked in the NFL draft to opening the season as San Francisco's third-string QB. But injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo pressed Purdy into service.

Purdy was the third rookie quarterback ever to win two NFL playoff starts, the fifth to reach the conference title game as a starter and was trying to become the first to reach the Super Bowl.

Johnson helped lead the 49ers down a short field in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7. Running back Christian McCaffrey capped off that drive with a 23-yard run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.