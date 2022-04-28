Eagles add WR AJ Brown in blockbuster draft day trade with Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown in a blockbuster draft day trade with the Tennessee Titans.

In exchange, Philadelphia sent their No. 18 and No. 101 picks to Tennessee. The Titans used the 18th pick on Thursday night to draft Treylon Burks, a wide receiver from Arkansas.

Brown, 24, has collected over 1000 receiving yards twice in his three NFL seasons. Last year with the Titans, Brown played in 13 games and netted over 860 receiving yards.

NFL Network reported the Eagles immediately agreed to give Brown a $100 million, four-year contract with $57 million guaranteed. Brown had been very active on social media wanting a new contract, and he was recently caught on video talking with Deebo Samuel, making it clear the Titans weren’t going above $20 million a year.

Brown was the 51st pick overall out of Mississippi in 2019, and he had been the best receiver drafted by the franchise since moving to Tennessee in 1997. Brown played a full season only as a rookie.

Brown gives quarterback Jalen Hurts another playmaker at receiver, joining 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith. The Eagles also have Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick, who hasn’t lived up to his potential.

The Associated Press contributed to this report