Two bull statues stolen from winery in Hammonton

The Brief Two large bull statues were stolen from Kennedy Cellars winery in Hammonton, New Jersey. The theft happened overnight, and police are investigating. The winery is asking for the public’s help to find the missing statues.



Two massive bull statues that greeted visitors at Kennedy Cellars winery in Hammonton are missing after someone took them overnight, and the owners are hoping the public can help bring them back.

Bulls stolen from Kennedy Cellars winery in Hammonton

What we know:

The bull statues stood at the entrance of Kennedy Cellars, welcoming guests to the winery, according to Ivan Olmedo, chief operating officer. Olmedo said, "Guarding our property we had two bulls, one to the left, one to the right, to welcome you when you come to visit us, and enjoy our wine experience and when we got here Monday morning, it looks like they took a little walk."

The statues are a key part of the winery’s brand, which features the bull on its bottles and throughout the facility.

Olmedo said, "Our ownership has an investment firm, the bull, part of the stock market, its part of the legacy brand."

The winery has been in operation for about 10 years and sources grapes from around the world, including South Africa, South America, California, Washington state and New Jersey, Olmedo said.

Police are investigating the theft, and the winery is asking anyone with information to contact Hammonton police.

Olmedo said he was shocked to find the statues missing, saying, "When we got here and they were gone was pretty shocked, why, in the middle of a cold cold winter night to do that I found that some what ridiculous…"

The statues were last seen over the weekend, and the theft was discovered Monday morning.

The winery hopes the theft was a prank and just wants the statues returned.

"I hope they were being silly and somewhat of a prank, haha funny, okay let’s get them back but I really don’t don’t know what the intentions were but whatever it is as long as they return, it will be happy," said Olmedo.

The bulls are a symbol of the winery’s legacy and are featured throughout the property.

Local perspective:

Kennedy Cellars has been a part of the Hammonton community for a decade, producing wine locally while sourcing grapes globally, according to Olmedo.

The loss of the statues is felt not just by the winery but by visitors and locals who recognize the bulls as a symbol of the business.

The winery is encouraging anyone who may have seen something or has information about the theft to reach out to Hammonton police.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear who took the statues or why, and police have not released any suspect information.