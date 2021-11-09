Eagles team up with non-profit to make sports more affordable and accessible

Practice drills looked a little bit different Tuesday for some Eagles players and members of the Boys Latin Charter School football team as they work on a new warehouse space in Sharon Hill for kids in need of sports equipment.

"For a lot of kids in Philly, they are not able to access youth sports activities simply because the cost of the gear is too high. So what LPF does, come in and collect gently used gear," Kaitlin Brennan, director of Leveling the Playing Field, said.

"Leveling the Playing Field" gives out the gear to players and who need a hand. The Eagles partnering with the non-profit to make sure the program that started in D.C. soars in the Philly area

"Just to give them things they're not able to purchase," Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward said.

"This is awesome, getting out to the community to give back, you know help these kids," Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson said.

Boys Latin head football coach Pat Montgomery is glad his team could help "play it forward" by volunteering.

"There's a lot of kids in the city that need this," he said.

Tyrig Armstong and Malachi Williams are freshmen at Boys Latin. It's exciting to work side-by-side with NFL players as they put together shelving and crates but they also know it's critical that everyone has an opportunity to play the game they love.

"You don't gotta ask your mom can I get this? What's the price for this? You get it and you just have it and don't have to worry about nothing," Williams said.

