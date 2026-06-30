Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday

The Brief Single-game tickets for the Eagles' 2026 season go on sale Tuesday. Tickets for an open training camp practice will also be available for $15. General admission tickets for the Eagles' game in London will go on sale July 7.



It may be nearly 100 degrees in Philadelphia, but Eagles fans are gearing up for the upcoming football season.

Single-game tickets and $15 training camp tickets go on sale Tuesday.

What we know:

The Eagles will kick off their regular season against the Washington Commanders on September 13.

Single-game tickets for home games at Lincoln Financial Field go on sale June 30 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

There is a limit of four tickets per household.

Tickets for an open practice camp on August 25 will also go on sale June 30 at 10 a.m. for $15.

The NFL announced that general admission sales for games in London will not be available until July 7.

The Eagles will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The backstory:

The Eagles spent the offseason retooling their roster after a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs last winter.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The Eagles added wide receiver Hollywood Brown, tight end Johnny Mundt, and cornerback Riq Woolen to the squad.

Philadelphia further bolstered their offense in the draft, selecting USC receiver Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick in the draft.

Players aren't the only new faces for the birds this season.

Josh Grizzard was hired this offseason as a Passing Game Coordinator.