Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he feels great, has no COVID-19 symptoms

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Sunday night.

The Super Bowl-winning coach reportedly told the team of his diagnosis during an unscheduled meeting Sunday night after receiving his second positive test.

Pederson, 52, is asymptomatic and doing well and quarantining at home away from family members, according to the team.

Monday, Pederson said he plans to run the team virtually while assistant head coach Duce Staley handles leadership duties during training camp.

“I know this virus affects people differently and I’m respectful and mindful of that,” Pederson said in a video conference Monday. “I feel great. Energy level is high. Really no symptoms whatsoever. I’m very fortunate.”

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“I think one of the things I’ve learned this offseason is, I can still run the team virtually,” Pederson said. “I just finished up a bunch of player meetings. Duce assumes my role in the day-to-day activities in the building. He and I talk every single morning.”

Pederson didn’t want to comment on how he contracted the virus.

“I’m comfortable and confident that the (safety) protocols we have in place are for the best interests of the football team and all those who enter the building,” Pederson said. “It still is a very safe environment.”

Pederson also remains confident the NFL will play this season. The league canceled the exhibition schedule and players are going through intense testing.

Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team's practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

Last week offensive lineman Lane Johnson announced on via Twitter that he tested positive for the virus. Two other players, linebacker Nathan Gerry and tackle Jordan Mailata, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin announced on Tuesday that he would be opting-out of the 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus concerns. He was joined in that decision by more than two dozen other players around the NFL.

Eagles players and staff have started their testing protocols as they prepare to begin training camp at the NovaCare Complex.

Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP