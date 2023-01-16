Eagles to face Giants in NFC's Divisional Round Saturday on FOX

article

The Eagles will face off with the New York Giants for the third time this season when they meat in Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs Saturday night.

The Giants earned a third shot at the Eagles on Sunday when they upset the Minnesota Vikings.

The division rivals will face off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on FOX.

New York finished the regular season with a 10-7-1 record, with two of those losses coming in their divisional matchups with the Eagles.

The Eagles will be coming off of a bye week when they face the Giants Saturday – a privilege they secured when they beat the Giants in the final week of the regular season to clinch the NFC’s number one seed.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll impressed in his first playoff game. The same can be said for quarterback Daniel Jones, who finished his first-ever playoff start with 301 years and 2 TDs through the air. Jones also rushed for 78 yards.

The bye week allowed Eagles MVP-caliber quarterback Jalen Hurts more time to rest and recover after he suffered a late-season shoulder sprain. The Eagles started Hurts in their regular season finale against the giants after losing two straight games without him.

It also allowed more time for All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson to recover and return to practice after he suffered a torn adductor on Christmas Eve against Dallas.

The only Eagles starter who might miss Saturday’s game is cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), who has not played since he was hurt Dec. 24 against Dallas.

Wild Card weekend will wrap up Monday night when the Cowboys head to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The winner of that game will face the San Francisco 49ers next weekend.

In the AFC, Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars squad will head to Kansas City Saturday afternoon to take on Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Bengals will head to Buffalo to face the Bills.