Eagles, Lincoln Financial Group extend stadium naming rights through 2032 season

Lincoln Financial Group and the Philadelphia Eagles have extended the naming rights for Lincoln Financial Field through the 2032 NFL season, the team announced Thursday.

Since opening in 2002, 'The Linc' has played host to nearly two decades of Eagles football. The stadium has also become a hot spot for college football and national and international soccer matches. Music fans have grown accustom to the wide variety of concerts that roll through Lincoln Financial Field every year.

"We are extremely proud to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, which plays a strategic role in elevating awareness of our brand to a wide and diverse audience," Lincoln Financial Group President and CEO Dennis Glass said.

The relationship is among the longest lasting in the NFL and ensures that the two sides will continue to work collaboratively on charitable efforts, such as Eagle Eye Mobile.

"At the end of the day, relationships are what matter, so we are honored and appreciative to have an exceptional partner in Lincoln Financial who continues to demonstrate with this extension a shared commitment to our team, our fans, and the community," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffery Lurie said.